Joel Embiid Drops 70, Breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s 76ers Record

Get our free mobile app

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid said it was "great" to be put in the same conversation as Wilt Chamberlain after he became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game and broke Chamberlain's 76ers franchise record of 68 points in the process.

"Obviously, Wilt accomplished ... everything [in] the history of this league, and basketball in general," Embiid said after his 70 points helped the Sixers beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-123 on Monday night. "So to be in the same conversation, that's pretty cool."

Embiid finished with 70 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists, a line that has never happened in NBA history before Monday's game, according to ESPN's Stats & Information.

"It was just a great night," he said. "I had it going. I mentioned a few times, a lot of teammates are extremely unselfish and they just kept giving me the ball, and I just finished it."

Embiid finished it over and over and over again, to the tune of going 24-for-41 from the field and 21-for-23 from the foul line, eventually reaching 70 points when he went coast to coast for a layup over multiple defenders with 1:41 remaining.

He also had a season-high 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and just 1 turnover in 36 minutes.

Embiid, who won the NBA's scoring title in each of the past two seasons, is now averaging 36.1 points this season -- a full three points better than what he posted in MVP-winning campaign.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them