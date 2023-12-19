Minnesota Timberwolves Rally From 17 Down, Beat Miami Heat

Get our free mobile app

MIAMI -- — Nobody in the Minnesota locker room was happy at halftime. Karl-Anthony Towns was in foul trouble, coach Chris Finch had just gotten a technical foul and the Timberwolves were facing their second-biggest midgame deficit of the season. Then the defense showed up to save the day.

The Timberwolves are tied for the NBA's best record through 25 games and defense — once again — was why. Anthony Edwards scored 32 points, Towns added 18 and Minnesota allowed only 42 points after the break on the way to beating the Miami Heat 112-108 on Monday night.

“It takes for us to get punched in the face to wake up and do the things that we need to do,” Minnesota center Rudy Gobert said. “Every time we do the things that we're supposed to do, especially defensively, we put ourselves in position to win the game.”

Naz Reid scored 15, Mike Conley added 12 and Gobert grabbed 16 rebounds for the Timberwolves. They improved to 20-5, tying idle Boston for the NBA’s best record — and won after trailing by as many as 17.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo returned from long injury absences and combined for 47 points for the Heat; Herro scored 25, Adebayo had 22. Jimmy Butler scored 15, Duncan Robinson 14 and Josh Richardson 13 for the Heat.

It was Minnesota's league-leading seventh win after trailing by at least 10 points. It was also Miami's seventh loss after leading by double figures, four of those defeats coming at home.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather