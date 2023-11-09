Meet the 2023-2024 Sioux Falls Skyforce Roster

The Sioux Falls Skyforce made some serious noise this past season across the NBA G-League.

This year, the team will have some new faces, but the goal of raising a banner remains the same for Sioux Falls' pro basketball team.

The G-League affiliate of the Miami Heat is all set to open up the season this Saturday at home against the Indiana Mad Ants.

On Thursday, the team officially unveiled their roster for the upcoming season.

Here is the official release from the Skyforce:

As you can see, there are a lot of familiar faces that will make it back out to the floor this year for the Skyforce.

Last season, the team made a run to the Western Conference Finals, and the journey this season starts Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Tickets are still available, and don't miss out on what should be another very fun season in both Sioux Falls and out on the road for the Skyforce!

