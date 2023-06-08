Denver Nuggets Jokic, Murray Each Post Triple-Doubles In G3 Win

MIAMI -- On Wednesday, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic rebounded from their first NBA Finals loss by making history. In their best and most important game as teammates, Jokic and Murray became the first duo to record 30-point triple-doubles, helping Denver rout the Miami Heat 109-94 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Murray set the tone before finishing with 34 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Jokic delivered a stat line never seen before in NBA Finals history with 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists.

It was his eighth triple-double in his past 11 postseason games.

After hearing from Malone about the Nuggets' lack of effort and being shown over a dozen clips of their lack of discipline in defensive breakdowns after Game 2, Murray came out determined to make amends for the team's first postseason loss in Denver.

"The last shot felt good," Murray said of his missed 3 at the end of Game 2 that could have forced overtime. "It was more like throughout the game. I felt like I didn't bring the intensity that the moment called for.

Coming into the postseason, Murray told ESPN he was determined to prove his performance in the 2020 playoffs inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, wasn't his best.

That postseason, he earned the moniker "Bubble Murray" by posting two 50-point games in the first round against Utah and helping the Nuggets overcome two consecutive 3-1 deficits to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Game-4 is Friday in Miami with coverage on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO beginning at 6:30 PM.

