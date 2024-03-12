Get to Know New Green Bay Packers McKinney, Josh Jacobs

It was a massive first day of the 'legal tampering' period of NFL Free Agency for the Green Bay Packers.

Fans rode the emotional rollercoaster, with a few big names getting cut from the roster, while the team inked big deals with a couple of premium free agents.

The Packers first signed running back Josh Jacobs, arguably the top name on the market for his position and followed that up by inking a deal with the top safety on the market in Xavier McKinney.

Here are a few of the big numbers for the newly acquired free agents in Green Bay:

Josh Jacobs - Runningback

Age - 26

Hometown - Tulsa, Oklahoma

College - University of Alabama

Measurables - 5'10, 223 pounds

Experience - Entering 6th NFL Season (all with Las Vegas Raiders)

Stats - 5,545 rushing yards, 4.2 ypc, 46 touchdowns, 1,448 receiving yards

Accolades - 2x Pro-Bowler, 1x All-Pro Selection, 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Xavier McKinney - Safety

Age - 24

Hometown - Roswell, GA

College - University of Alabama

Measurables - 6'0, 201 pounds

Experience - Entering 5th NFL Season (all with New York Giants)

Stats - 279 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 9 int, 1 td

We'll see what is ahead for the Packers during free agency this offseason, as the team aims to build momentum off of a very strong finish to the 2023 season.

The Packers finished last year with a 9-8 record and a playoff win in the Wild Card Round over the Dallas Cowboys.

When the season rolls around, don't miss out on Packers football on ESPN Sioux Falls! Listen all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

