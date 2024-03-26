Kirk Cousins is now the starting Quarterback of the future for the Atlanta Falcons.

Nobody believes that that wouldn't have been the case, but rules may have been broken in the process.

The NFL is currently investigating alleged tampering by the Falcons with the former Minnesota Vikings signal caller.

The contact isn't the issue, but rather the timing and nature of the contact during the courtship.

The Falcons are alleged to have contacted the Vikings Quarterback before it was legal to do so, and the NFL is currently investigating the matter to see if it warrants a penalty and/or compensation for Minnesota.

Roger Goodell spoke today on that investigation, as well as the other tampering investigation regarding new Eagles Running back Saquon Barkley:

Goodell said he has not been briefed on either case at this point in the process. “I usually don’t get an update until it’s concluded,” Goodell said, “I’m sure they are making progress. They were hard at work at it immediately.”

It's not much of an update, but it does indicate that progress is being made, and that the investigations are ongoing.

We'll have to wait and see what if anything comes out of either investigation, but its safe to say that the NFL is doing their due diligence on the matter.

The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million deal back in early March at the start of NFL Free Agency.

