Johnny Cash Tribute Band Coming to Canton This Week

Who doesn't love the music of Johnny Cash? Well, now you can experience all of your favorite songs from "The Man in Black" live in concert in Canton this Friday.

James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash will be rolling through Canton at the Performing Arts Center this Friday at 6:30.

James and his band are the preeminent Johnny Cash tribute band in the U.S. and will be playing all of your favorite songs from the legendary artist and other well-known country and rock classics.

Chris Sandvig will be opening things up at 6:30 followed by James Garner and the tribute band.

For the past 15 years, Garner and his band have faithfully recreated Cash's biggest hits with stunning accuracy in this not-to-be-missed musical event. From special concert airings on PBS stations to shows at Folsom and San Quentin Prisons, it’s easy to see why this is the premier tribute to the “Man in Black.” The show is a fun, toe-tapping trip down memory lane honoring Johnny Cash's life and music, and the boom-chicka-boom sound of his longtime backing band, the Tennessee Three. Enjoy all the hits of the Man in Black – “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” and more! -Canton Performing Arts Council Website

For ticket information visit the Canton Performing Arts Council Website, or purchase tickets at the box office the night of the show for $35.