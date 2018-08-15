MONTREAL (AP) — Johnny Manziel was placed under the Canadian Football League's concussion protocol Wednesday.

The Montreal Alouettes quarterback was hit at the goal line last weekend, leading to a fumble that a teammate recovered for a touchdown in a 24-17 loss at Ottawa. Manziel completed the game, but missed practices Tuesday and Wednesday as the team prepares to play at Edmonton on Saturday night.

Manziel has said he suffers from bipolar disorder. The former Cleveland Browns player sought treatment for anger management and alcohol abuse as part of his acquittal on a 2016 charge of domestic violence and has vowed to stay clean to help get his football career back on track. He was cleared to play in the CFL with Hamilton, which trade him to Montreal on July 22 — after agreeing to undisclosed conditions.

The possible concussion is the latest in a string of injuries to Montreal quarterbacks that has already claimed Drew Willy, Jeff Mathews and Vernon Adams. Another quarterback, Matt Shiltz, recently returned from an injury but is not yet fit to start.

There was concern that Manziel had suffered a concussion during the game and should have been taken out, but coach Mike Sherman said he was looked at by experts and cleared to continue playing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.