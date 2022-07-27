Record Setting Coyote QB Streveler Finds New NFL Home

When former South Dakota Coyote QB Chris Streveler was waived by the Dolphins recently, many surmised that the veteran quarterback wouldn't be out of a job long.

On Tuesday, the record setting former Coyote signed with the New York Jets, his fourth NFL team and fifth total professional team.

Streveler began his career in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and has spent time in the National Football League with the Cardinals, Ravens, and Dolphins as well.

The Dolphins waived the veteran in February.

In just two years, Streveler compiled nothing short of amazing numbers to round out his college career in Vermillion. After spending his first three seasons at the University of Minnesota, he threw for 6,081 yards in two seasons, paired with 54 touchdown passes.

As a Senior in 2017, he was rewarded for his prolific season by earning MVFC Offensive Player of the Year honors, and was also near the top of the Walter Payton award voting. That season, he set the school record for passing yardage (4,134) and most 400 yard passing games (3) in a season.

Since becoming pro, Streveler won a Grey Cup in the CFL, but has yet to see significant time in the NFL.

Streveler comes to Jets camp to compete for a job behind 2nd-year starter Zach Wilson. In his 2 seasons in the league, the former Coyote has completed 17 of 25 passes for 141 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Source: GoYotes and Chris Streveler Wikipedia