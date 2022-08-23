South Dakota’s Streveler Leads Jets Preseason MNF Comeback

It's still the preseason, but South Dakotans and fans of the USD Football program had a ton to root for last night in the Monday Night Football contest between the Jets and the Falcons.

Chris Streveler joined the Jets earlier this offseason, and is hoping to catch on in a backup role to 2nd year starter Zach Wilson.

With Wilson currently out nursing a knee injury, Streveler has plenty of opportunities to shine, and he did just that on Monday Night Football.

After the Jets fell behind early by the score of 16-3 at the halftime break, Streveler would take over quarterback duties, and the comeback was on.

The fifth year pro and USD Coyote alum guided the Jets on a pair of long scoring drives, which included an impressive 34-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager in the third quarter.

It all culminated with a tremendous 24-16 comeback win for the Jets, and Streveler guided the team to 21 consecutive points in the win.

The former Grey Cup Champion in the CFL also showed off his speed and athleticism last night, running 6 times for 33 yards. In total, he finished 8 of 11 passing for 119 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

With some uncertainty out there about the return time of starter Zach Wilson, Streveler sure gave the Jets a lot to think about when it comes to their backup quarterback situation with such a strong performance. Other quarterbacks on the Jets current roster include Mike White and Joe Flacco.

We'll see if Streveler can follow up the nice performance with more of the same in the team's final preseason game this weekend when the face the Giants on Sunday.

