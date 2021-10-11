Jump in Sioux Falls Homicide Rates among Biggest in Nation

Across America, the number of homicides is growing at a record pace with the latest FBI statistics showing 21,570 murders in 2020 - an increase of nearly 30 percent from 2019.

That's the largest one-year jump in U.S. history.

Sioux Falls is no exception to the ever-growing number of homicides, with an even more staggering increase of 200 percent from five murders in 2019 to 15 in 2020.

That ranks South Dakota's largest city at number five on 24/7 Wall Street's list of the cities with the biggest homicide spikes.

A deeper dive into Sioux Falls' numbers shows 2020's violent crime rate in the city was 478 per 100,000 people, an increase of more than 23 percent from 2019.

CITIES WITH THE LARGEST INCREASES IN HOMICIDE RATES

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (+500%/+10) Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Illinois (+225%/+18) Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas (+225%/+9) Greeley, Colorado (+220%/+11) Sioux Falls, South Dakota (+200%/+10) Wilmington, North Carolina (+188.9%/+17) Flint, Michigan (+150/+45) Killeen-Temple, Texas (+152.6%/+29) Lubbock, Texas (+181.8%/ +20) Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York (+142.9%/+20)

