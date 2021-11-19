UPDATED – Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

Reports are out that the jury has come to a conclusion regarding the highly publicized trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges.

The charges reportedly included first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

See video of the moment the verdict was read and Rittenhouse's reaction

Now 18-years-old, Rittenhouse reportedly had the charges brought upon him after responding to the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest stemmed from the Kenosha Police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, per the report.

Reports say that Rittenhouse got emotional and embraced his attorney, Corey Chirafisi, as he learned that he had been acquitted of all charges. See an image of that moment below.

A first-hand account of the moment the verdict was read

See the mother of Kyle Rittenhouse in that moment

See the report

Another report

This story is still developing.