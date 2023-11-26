Kalen DeBoer & No. 4 Washington Finishes Perfect Regular Season

Get our free mobile app

SEATTLE -- — Putting the cap on a perfect regular season – just the second in school history – required Washington coach Kalen DeBoer to make one of the riskiest calls of his career.

It helped to know the ball was likely to end up in the hands of Rome Odunze.

Odunze's 23-yard run on fourth-and-1 deep in Washington's own end helped set the stage for Grady Gross to kick a 42-yard field goal on the final play as the fourth-ranked Huskies beat Washington State 24-21 on Saturday in the Apple Cup for an undefeated regular season.

“I think way back there’s been some risky plays, but I’d say it’s certainly up there given the moment, given the situation, given the field location, the time of game, all those thing,” DeBoer said.

Playing likely his final game at Husky Stadium, Odunze caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and hauled in a 21-yarder on the final play of the third quarter to give the Huskies a 21-14 lead.

But it's his run play, and the call made by DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb that'll live on in the history of the rivalry even with the teams no longer in the same conference starting next season. Facing fouth-and-1 at their own 29 with 1:11 left, Odunze took a pitch from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and ran into Washington State territory.

In the final year of the Pac-12 before most of its members scatter to other conferences, Washington (12-0, 9-0) became the first school in the 12-team era to go unbeaten in the regular season.

Washington: Will face Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Las Vegas.

The 10 Greatest College Football Rivalries