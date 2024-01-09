Michigan Tops Washington To Win CFP National Championship

Get our free mobile app

HOUSTON, Texas -- In the end, the "Michigan vs. Everybody" mantra that inspired the Wolverines all season long was quite fitting.

The Wolverines did indeed square off against everybody -- from the NCAA to their own Big Ten conference to the No. 2 team in the nation Monday night on college football's greatest stage. On and off the field, Michigan refused to let any opponent, any NCAA investigation or any of the six games its head coach was suspended for get in its way of winning a national title.

And Monday night, when it mattered the most, No. 1 Michigan did it again, beating No. 2 Washington 34-13 before an announced crowd of 72,808 at NRG Stadium to earn the school's first national championship since 1997, when it shared the honor with Nebraska. The Wolverines asserted themselves from the opening kickoff and never trailed against the Huskies (14-1).

Michigan's national title will always be entangled with what was the biggest story in college football this year, allegations of a wide-spread sign-stealing scheme allegedly led by former staff member Connor Stalions, who resigned Nov. 4. As polarizing as the program has been nationally, though, those within it have only been galvanized by the controversy and accusations.

The Wolverines did it the old-school way, with a relentless running game that racked up 303 yards, and a stifling defense that flustered Heisman runner-up quarterback Michael Penix Jr. into two interceptions.

In what was the first national championship game appearance for both teams, (Michigan's '97 shared title with Nebraska was won one year before the first BCS National Championship game) Michigan became the sixth team in major college football history to finish 15-0 or better in a season and set the Big Ten's record for the most wins in a season.

