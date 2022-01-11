Georgia Bulldogs Win Rematch vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

INDIANAPOLIS -- Georgia's agonizing 41-year wait is over.

With 54 seconds left in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown -- the longest pick-six in championship game history -- cementing the No. 3 Bulldogs' 33-18 win over the No. 1 Crimson Tide and the program's first national championship since 1980.

While it was a familiar matchup featuring two teams that faced each other in the 2018 national title game and again in this year's SEC championship game -- both Alabama wins -- it was a wildly different outcome before an announced crowd of 68,311. In the 2018 national championship, Alabama beat Georgia in overtime 26-23.

Georgia finished the 2021 season with a 14-1 record, the most wins in school history.

Alabama's streak of seven wins in the series -- a streak that began in 2008 -- was broken. Alabama coach Nick Saban is now 25-2 against his former assistants, with both losses coming this season -- Monday night against Georgia's Smart, who served under him at Alabama, and during the regular season against Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, who was Saban's offensive coordinator at LSU.