Saban, Meyer, Donald On College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Saban, Meyer, Donald On College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Nick Saban and Urban Meyer are up for election to the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time.


The ballot for the Hall of Fame class to be announced in January was released by the National Football Foundation on Monday. It includes 77 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks, which include the Championship Subdivision and Divisions II and III.

 

Among the players appearing on the ballot for the Atlanta-based hall for the first time is former Pitt defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who retired earlier this year after 10 NFL seasons with the Rams.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Other first-timers on the ballot include 2012 Heisman Trophy runner-up Manti Te'o from Notre Dame; 2009 Heisman winner Mark Ingram from Alabama and former California wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

CFBhall on Twitter
loading...

Saban retired earlier this year after 17 seasons as Alabama coach. He won six national championships with the Crimson Tide and another with LSU in 2003 for a record seven career titles. In 28 years as a college head coach with Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama, Saban was 297-71-1.


Meyer won three national titles during his 17-season career as a college head coach, two with Florida and one with Ohio State in 2014. He also had stops at Bowling Green and Utah. He retired from Ohio State after the 2018 season with a record of 187-32. 

READ MORE: The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson four-year, $140 million contract extension. 

Among the players who are holdovers on this year's ballot are former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, former Syracuse receiver Marvin Harrison and the late Sean Taylor, who played defensive back for Miami.

 

Nick Saban and Urban Meyer are up for election to the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time.


The ballot for the Hall of Fame class to be announced in January was released by the National Football Foundation on Monday. It includes 77 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks, which include the Championship Subdivision and Divisions II and III.

The Ten Greatest Rivalries in College Football

These college football rivalries have stood the test of time.

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name

Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.

Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

Filed Under: College Football Hall, Nick Saban, Urban Meyer
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls