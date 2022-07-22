Alabama Picked as Overwhelming Favorite to Win SEC

At SEC Media Days 2022, members of the media in attendance cast their annual votes for preseason All-SEC teams as well as made their predictions for the final conference standings.

The Crimson Tide, for the second straight season, was selected as the favorite to win the league, this time by an overwhelming margin.

Alabama secured 158 of the possible 181 votes to finish as the winner of the SEC, with the Georgia Bulldogs falling in second place with just 18 votes.

Texas A&M, despite hauling in a historic recruiting class this offseason, placed third with just a single vote and was followed in fourth place by another team with only a single vote, Vanderbilt.

As for Preseason All-SEC teams, the Crimson Tide saw 20 of its athletes selected, eight of which were picked to the first team.

Check out the teams below:

