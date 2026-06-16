For the second time in the past month, the Augustana Vikings are dealing with a departure of a notable coach.

Last month, Gretta Melsted departed the Augie Softball program to take over as Head Coach of the Minnesota Gopher softball.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Augustana Vikings are also dealing with a coaching change at the top of the volleyball program.

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According to GoAugie.com, Coach Dr. Jennifer Jacobs is moving on:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After nine seasons leading the Augustana volleyball program, head coach Dr. Jennifer Jacobs has resigned from the position to pursue an opportunity outside of coaching.



"I sincerely want to thank the Augustana community for embracing me the past nine years," said Jacobs. "It has been an amazing ride and I have been so blessed to have had the opportunity to serve and contribute a positive, lasting impact alongside so many great people. Augustana is an amazing place and I wish the entire Viking community the absolute best for years to come."

Jacobs compiled a 130-103 record, finishing as high as fifth in 2021 and has tallied 90 academic All-NSIC honors. 17 Vikings have earned All-NSIC honors, including three NSIC Libero of the Year honorees. Erika Bute was a two-time Academic All-American under Jacobs while Maddy Guetter also earned third-team honors.

"I want to thank Coach Jacobs for her dedication to Augustana while leading our program," said Vice President for Athletics Josh Morton . "While the timing is unique to search for a new head coach, we know we will find a great leader to continue to pursue competitive excellence and academic distinction for our volleyball program."

A national search will begin immediately. The Vikings compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), which is widely regarded as one of the strongest conferences in all of DII. The Vikings will return 16 athletes from last season's roster and will compete in the revitalized Elmen Center in the Fall of 2026 following summer construction. 2026 will also be the first full season playing on their Taraflex floor.

Source: Jacobs Resigns As Head Volleyball Coach - Augustana University Athletics

The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien