Minnesota Gopher Football Lands Home and Home Series with Alabama

College Football non-conference scheduling is done years and sometimes a decade or more in advance, and the Minnesota Golden Gopher Football program has added two marquee matchups to the next decade's schedule.

On Tuesday morning, the official Twitter page of the Minnesota Football program broke the news that the Gophers have scheduled a home and home series with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This is a huge win for future strength of schedule for the Gophers, and brings a marquee game to the non-conference portion of the season in consecutive years.

Get our free mobile app

The first game will be held in 2032 in Minneapolis, while the following year the game will be played in Tuscaloosa.

Here is the official Tweet:

You can find the press release from the University's website here.

Here's a snippet from the release that includes the dates of the games as well:

The Gophers will host Alabama on Sept. 18, 2032, and play at Alabama on Sept. 17, 2033.

Minnesota is 1-0 all-time against Alabama, as the Gophers beat the Crimson Tide 20-16 in the 2004 Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn.

The Crimson Tide have 18 claimed national titles, and have won 6 under current Head Coach Nick Saban. Most recently, the Tide won the 2020 National Championship Game with a 52-24 win over Ohio State.

Sources: GopherSports.com and Minnesota Football on Twitter