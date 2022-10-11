South Dakota Teenager Nails Her Audition on “The Voice”

When you're 16-years-old, you're normally just learning how to drive or figuring out what career you're interested in. For one Rapid City 16-year-old, she did something pretty extraordinary. She just sang her heart out for one of television's biggest singing competitions.

Rowan Grace is a Rapid City native who currently attends Rapid City Central. She's used to singing in front of her family and friends. But this time, she took her talents to NBC's The Voice. She not only performed in front of a live audience and millions more national television, but also four major artists including John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and new coach on The Voice Camila Cabello.

You would think Rowan would look incredibly nervous performing on such a big stage. Not this up and coming superstar! Officials from The Voice even say that Rowan was "shining" throughout her entire audition. What song did Rowan Grace sing? She covered Olivia Rodrigo's "traitor" and let me tell ya...she sounds pretty similar to Olivia.

John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello turned their chairs pretty quickly after hearing Rowan sing. John Legend even gave her a standing ovation! The country cowboy Blake Shelton rightfully bowed out of this friendly competition with his fellow judges.

Gwen was really excited to talk to Rowan about her delivery and her emotions throughout the performance. On the other hand, John was more interested in getting to know Rowan and her background. She introduced her parents and grandma to John Legend.

"Rowan! Where are you from?" "I'm from Rapid City, South Dakota!" "We don't get a lot of South Dakotans in here." "So I've heard! (Both laughing)"

KEVN in the Black Hills (sister station to Dakota News Now) captured the moment when her classmates at Rapid City Central reacted to Rowan's audition. Rowan tells KEVN that she was thrilled so many supported her and will continue to cheer her on! ”The community loves this, they’re excited about having someone get this cool opportunity, and I’m excited to be that for people, and it’s just really cool," says Rowan Grace.

Rowan Grace is now on Team Gwen and she moves on to the next round! South Dakota is rooting for you!

