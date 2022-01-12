Nick Saban Stops Players From Leaving Press Conference [VIDEO]

Not so fast.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban stopped two of his star players from leaving a press conference after the national championship game because he had something to say.

Just as reporters were finished asking the star players questions after their loss to Georgia, their coach asked them to stick around as he complimented their play.

Saban wanted them to hear firsthand how appreciative he was of them and wanted to acknowledge their efforts before them and the press.

After he says a few kind words about their efforts, the players seem to thank their coach prior to returning to the dressing room.

Look, you can dislike Nick Saban all that you want, but you have to applaud him for doing this for these young men.

Both of them, like the rest of the team, are obviously very upset after losing in the national championship game, and their coach stood up for them.

In the world that college football is currently in, with players bouncing around programs, this is a reminder to anyone who goes to Alabama that their coach is with them, even after a tough loss.

Did Saban use this as a recruiting tool or was this heartfelt? I'll say both.

Check out what some are saying about Saban's gesture to his players below.