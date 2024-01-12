DeBoer to DeTide? Huskies Coach &#8216;Negotiating&#8217; with Alabama

DeBoer to DeTide? Huskies Coach ‘Negotiating’ with Alabama

Kalen DeBoer's journey to the University of Washington was well known to all of us here in South Dakota. Following UW's run to the national title game, it became known across the country.

Now, DeBoer might be making another leap to an even more marquee program: The University of Alabama.

Following the retirement of Nick Saban, Alabama's coaching vacancy vaulted to the top of the sport's most desirable list.

DeBoer, who has posted a mark of 25-3 in two seasons in Seattle, is reportedly in contract negotiations with Alabama (ESPN):

Washington's Kalen DeBoer, who guided the Huskies to a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship game this past season, is negotiating a contract to replace Alabama's Nick Saban, sources told ESPN on Friday.

 

If a deal gets done, DeBoer, 49, would inherit one of the most coveted jobs in college football -- and one of the most difficult -- in replacing Saban, whose teams won nine SEC titles and six national championships in his 17 seasons at the school.

It's big news for one of South Dakota's favorite sons in College Football.

If and when DeBoer makes the move, the spotlight on the career and ascension of the Milbank, South Dakota native will grow even further.

DeBoer won three NAIA titles right here in Sioux Falls with the USF Cougars as a Head Coach, and posted a record of 67-3 over five seasons.

DeBoer also had a stint as a Head Coach at Fresno State (12-6 overall) prior to getting hired in the same role at Washington in 2022.

For the full article detailing the current situation, click on the link below!

