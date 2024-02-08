Former Alabama Coach Nick Saban Joins ESPN

Get our free mobile app

Nick Saban, who retired last month as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide after 17 seasons, is ready to go back to work.

One of the most accomplished coaches in college football history with seven national championships, Saban will be joining ESPN, it was announced Wednesday.

Saban, 72, will primarily serve as an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay" and also will lend his expertise across ESPN's platforms to a variety of events, including the NFL draft and SEC media days.

"ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team," Saban said in a statement. "I'll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans."

Saban has appeared multiple times as a guest on "College GameDay" alongside new teammates Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

