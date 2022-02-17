Harbaugh Gets Extension From Michigan After Flirting With Vikings

Harbaugh Gets Extension From Michigan After Flirting With Vikings

Early this month, Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh flirted with the idea of leaving college football and heading back to the National Football League.

That flirting went so far as to Harbaugh flying to Minnesota to meet with the organization as a finalist for their head coaching vacancy.

Both parties left that meeting with mutual respect but no deal and the Vikings would go on to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell while Harbaugh headed back to Michigan.

Now that the dust has settled and Harbaugh is back in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines Athletic Department is now rewarding Harbaugh for his trip to the College Football Playoff with a contract extension.

The contract extension is for five years and not only gives Harbaugh more financial security, but it also gives his program some more security as they try to build on the accomplishments from 2021.

Harbaugh released a prepared statement according to ESPN and read, "I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community. My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!"

For more information on the Michigan Wolverines, their current roster, and their 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.

