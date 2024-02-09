Michigan Set To Hire Ex-Giants DC Wink Martindale

Get our free mobile app

Michigan is planning to hire former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as its defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The deal is still being finalized, but there are not expected to be any hurdles in the hiring, sources said.

The Giants and Martindale parted ways in January after an up-and-down 2023 season in which the defense finished 27th overall but tied for first in the NFL in turnovers created and was easily the team's best unit.

ESPN Analytics had the New York defense ranked 17th overall. New York's offense was 30th and special teams 25th during a disappointing six-win campaign that followed a playoff season.

Martindale will replace Jesse Minter, who left the program after two years Tuesday to follow Jim Harbaugh and serve as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator. Minter helped Michigan win its first national title in 26 seasons as well as two Big Ten championships and CFP appearances.

Both Minter and former Michigan DC Mike Macdonald ran a version of Martindale's defense, with similar concepts and terminology. So the adjustment for the players might not be quite as dramatic as if another NFL coach took over.