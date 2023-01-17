Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh To Return In 2023
Jim Harbaugh will return as Michigan coach for the 2023 season after talking with teams about a potential return to the NFL for the second straight year.
University president Santa Ono tweeted Monday that he spoke to Harbaugh, who confirmed he would return for a ninth season at his alma mater. Ono, who took over as president in October, said he communicated the news to athletic director Warde Manuel.
"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan -- coaches, staff, families, administration, president Santa Ono and especially the players and their families," Harbaugh said in a statement. "My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, 'Don't try to out-happy, happy.' Go Blue!"
Harbaugh last week interviewed via Zoom with the Denver Broncos about their head-coach vacancy. He also had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's head coach position, although it was not characterized as an interview, a league source told ESPN's David Newton.
Harbaugh called the Broncos on Monday to inform them he was remaining at Michigan, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.