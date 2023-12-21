Michigan Receives NCAA Notice of Allegations

Get our free mobile app

Michigan has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA regarding alleged violations by the football staff during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, two university officials told ESPN.

According to sources, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh faces a Level I violation for allegedly not cooperating with or misleading NCAA investigators about the alleged violations, and Michigan also faces four Level II violations, which are considered less serious. Michigan in August self-imposed a three-game suspension for Harbaugh to begin the season as well as a one-game suspension for offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore as part of a negotiated resolution for his involvement.

The self-imposed penalties, enacted to soften the impact of NCAA punishment, came shortly after the NCAA's infractions committee did not approve a negotiated resolution involving Harbaugh that would have resulted in a four-game suspension. The NCAA also in August took the unusual step of issuing a statement during an ongoing investigation about the severity of the alleged violations involving Michigan.

In January, Michigan received a draft of the notice of allegations, which outlined the Level I violation Harbaugh is accused of and the Level II infractions, which included an off-field analyst allegedly being involved in on-field coaching activities. Sources told ESPN then that Harbaugh could face up to a six-game suspension.

Michigan faces a second NCAA investigation for the prohibited off-campus scouting and signal-stealing allegedly led by former staff member Connor Stalions, who resigned on November 4. Although Michigan has not received a notice of allegations in that case, the Big Ten imposed a three-game suspension for Harbaugh under its sportsmanship policy, which the coach served for the final three regular-season games. Harbaugh could be charged as a repeat violator under head-coach responsibility, also a Level I charge.

Harbaugh returned to the sideline on December 2 for the Big Ten championship game against Iowa, and he will coach Michigan on Jan. 1 when it faces Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential.

Michigan has 90 days to respond to the notice of allegations, and then the NCAA will have 60 days to issue a rebuttal.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta