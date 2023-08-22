Michigan Self-Imposes 3-Game Ban For Jim Harbaugh

Get our free mobile app

Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for football coach Jim Harbaugh to begin the 2023 season, stemming from alleged violations during the COVID-19 dead period, the university announced Monday.

"While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today's announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA's guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved."

In a statement released by the school, Harbaugh said, "I will continue to do what I always tell our players and my kids at home, 'Don't get bitter, get better.'"

Michigan said an announcement on an interim coach for the three games will be made at a later date.

Harbaugh will miss home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green before making his return to the sideline for Michigan's Big Ten opener Sept. 23 against Rutgers. In July, he had seemingly been set for a negotiated resolution and a four-game suspension to begin the season, but the NCAA's infractions committee rejected the agreement earlier this month, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Harbaugh will be allowed to coach during the week but will be barred from coaching those first three Saturday games, a source told ESPN.

Michigan's self-imposed suspension for Harbaugh is designed to soften the potential ruling from the NCAA, which likely won't come until 2024, a source said. Harbaugh faces a Level I violation, which would be for not cooperating with or misleading NCAA investigators about the alleged violations.