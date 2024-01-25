Jim Harbaugh Leaves Michigan to Be Chargers Head Coach

Get our free mobile app

LOS ANGELES -- Jim Harbaugh is leaving the national champion Michigan Wolverines to coach the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Wednesday.

Harbaugh's deal is for five years, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"The only job you start at the top is digging a hole, so we know we've got to earn our way," Harbaugh said in a statement. "... This organization is putting in the work -- investing capital, building infrastructure and doing everything within its power to win. Great effort equals great results, and we're just getting started."

Harbaugh was considered among the most desirable candidates in this coaching cycle because of his success in both the college and professional levels. Since his head-coaching career began in 2006 at the University of San Diego, Harbaugh has had success at Stanford and Michigan, and in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

There's also Harbaugh's Chargers connection: He played quarterback for the team for two seasons (1999-2000).

As a collegiate coach, Harbaugh has a 144-42 record, winning three Big Ten championships and Michigan's first national title since 1997 this past season.

He was 86-25 at Michigan and restored college football's winningest program to relevance after it slipped over several seasons under Brady Hoke and Rich Rodriguez following the retirement of national championship-winning coach Lloyd Carr.

