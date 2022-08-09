SDSU Football #2 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has now been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25.

SDSU has reached the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs 10 consecutive seasons, reaching the FCS semifinals for the fourth time in five years in 2021. It was just a week ago when SDSU was tabbed second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll.

National Champions North Dakota State was the overwhelming No. 1 pick in the poll collecting 52 of the 54 first-place votes. The Bison returns 13 starters from a team that finished 14-1.

NCAA NCAA loading...

NDSU opens the 2022 season at home against Drake. Jack's first game is at Iowa.