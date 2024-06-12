South Dakota Native Spencer Waege Will Join Overtime on Thursday

The number of South Dakota natives in the NFL ranks has grown over the past few years, and one of our own recently earned an opportunity to compete for a roster spot this offseason with the Green Bay Packers.

Spencer Waege, a native of South Shore, South Dakota and Watertown High School grad, was claimed by the Packers back in May, and has been with the team during OTAs ever since.

Waege is working hard to carve out a spot on the Packers roster for the upcoming season and is set to join Overtime with Bert Remien on Thursday.

You can catch the interview live at ~12:40 pm CT on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO, or on demand after its airing via ESPNSiouxFalls.com or the ESPN Sioux Falls mobile app.

Waege, 25, grew up on a farm near South Shore, South Dakota, and prepped at nearby Watertown High School: