South Dakota Native Spencer Waege Will Join Overtime on Thursday
The number of South Dakota natives in the NFL ranks has grown over the past few years, and one of our own recently earned an opportunity to compete for a roster spot this offseason with the Green Bay Packers.
Spencer Waege, a native of South Shore, South Dakota and Watertown High School grad, was claimed by the Packers back in May, and has been with the team during OTAs ever since.
Waege is working hard to carve out a spot on the Packers roster for the upcoming season and is set to join Overtime with Bert Remien on Thursday.
Waege, 25, grew up on a farm near South Shore, South Dakota, and prepped at nearby Watertown High School:
He was a Freshman All-American in 2019, a second-team All-American during the 2020-21 COVID season and a first-team All-American and finalist for the Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2022.
After missing most of the 2021 season with a knee injury, he had nine sacks and 17.5 tackles for losses in 2022.
He's a big-time addition for the Packers and will have plenty of competition along a talented defensive line in Green Bay.
Source: SI.com
