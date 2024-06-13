Listen! South Dakota Native and GB Packer Waege Joins Overtime

Spencer Waege is on to his second NFL team in as many pro seasons, and he joined us on Overtime with Bert Remien for an interview on Thursday.

Waege, 25, was recently claimed via waivers by the Packers in late May, and just wrapped up mandatory minicamp in Green Bay.

The South Shore, South Dakota native and Watertown High School grad discusses his upbringing, high school and college career, and more on Overtime.

Waege spent last season as a member of the practice squad on the San Francisco 49ers roster, and will look to do that or more this year in Green Bay.

Next up for the 2nd year pro will be training camp with the Packers, which is slated to get going on July 26th.