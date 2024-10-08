KC’s 4-Run 4th Inning Ties ALDS, Beat Yankees In Game Two

NEW YORK -- — Salvador Perez homered leading off the fourth inning to spark a four-run rally against Carlos Rodón, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Monday night to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece.

Four relievers held New York in check after an inconsistent Cole Ragans lasted four innings. Tommy Pham, Garrett Hampson, and Maikel Garcia singled in runs for the Royals.

Garcia moved up from ninth to first in Kansas City's batting order, had four hits.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went 1 for 3 with an infield single and is 1 for 7 with four strikeouts in the series.

All four Division Series opened 1-1 for the first time since the round started in 1995.

Game 3 in the best-of-five playoff is Wednesday night at Kansas City, the Royals’ first postseason home game since the 2015 World Series.

