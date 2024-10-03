Royals Sweep Orioles In AL Wild Card Series

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

BALTIMORE -- Amid the celebration of an improbable turnaround from 106 losses to a wild-card round victory, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. slipped on a T-shirt that read: "October Ready."


For the second consecutive day, Witt drove in the winning run as the Royals ousted the Baltimore Orioles from the playoffs with a 2-1 victory in front of 38,698 at Camden Yards. 

While Baltimore received excellent pitching all series, Kansas City's was even better -- and the Royals had Witt, who joined Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx as the only players 24 or younger with a winning RBI in each of their teams' first two postseason games. 

 

Royals starter Seth Lugo carved through Baltimore's lineup. After a Cedric Mullins home run in the fifth inning, Baltimore loaded the bases with no outs against Lugo. He induced an Anthony Santander pop-up, and reliever Angel Zerpa struck out Colton Cowser -- he swung at a pitch that hit him and broke his left hand -- and induced a groundout from Adley Rutschman, emblematic of a night in which the Orioles went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.


In addition to Zerpa's scoreless inning, right-hander John Schreiber, left-handers Sammy Long and Kris Bubic, and closer Lucas Erceg continued the Royals' magnificent bullpen run, with 7⅔ scoreless innings in the wild-card series.

Kansas City will face the New York Yankees in the first game of the ALDS on Saturday.

