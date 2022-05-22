Kid Has Wildest Walk-Up Song for T-Ball Game [VIDEO]

Give this kid all of the trophies.

A young boy, who was playing T-Ball, had the internet buzzing this weekend.

In the video, which you can watch below, the young t-ball player walks up to the plate dancing to the song of his choice.

Well, it's not the song we're all talking about here, it's the moves coming from the young boy.

Sam Ali Sam Ali loading...

He most certainly showed off his dancing skills prior to making contact with the ball, and I am certain that his parents were loving every minute of it.

This is what it's all about, kids having FUN! Sports are intended to always be so serious, especially when kids are learning the fundamentals of their respective sport.

I certainly hope they replay this video when he walks across the stage one day to receive his high school diploma.

Enjoy!

Of course, some on the internet did not approve of this little boy having fun, but many were quick to come to his defense.