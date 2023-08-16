Memorable Kids Deer Camp For South Dakota Youth

Hunters, do you remember the first time you went out with your dad and grandpa? The ultimate bonding experience between your father, his father, and you. These are the moments that plant the seeds for the next generation. And, if you are fortunate, one day the same scenario will play out with children and grandchildren.

As the fall hunting seasons approach enthusiasm is running high for a kid's first hunt. But first, they need to have the right tools to take to with them.

Before any person at least 12 years of age can hunt in South Dakota they must have their hunter safety certificate.

New for 2023 four first-time deer hunters will have the opportunity to participate in a managed youth deer hunt and camp on December 8-10 at Brown’s Lodge and Hunting Ranch in Gettysburg, South Dakota.

According to a recent press announcement, this is a free event that is open to first-time youth deer hunters between the ages of 10 and 15. Participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

I know what you're saying, "I wish they had this when I was a kid."

WHAT'S INCLUDED

This program is all-inclusive where each participant will learn how to select the best ammunition and firearm for deer hunting, improve shooting and firearm safety, sight in a firearm, field dress, and properly care for meat. The youth hunters will be provided meals, snacks, lodging, deer licenses, guns, ammunition, safety equipment, transportation to and from hunting, binoculars, and assistance with field processing.

Here's the bonus! Each hunter will be paired with a knowledgeable and experienced guide.

DEADLINE TO APPLY

The application deadline is September 15.

For more information and to apply for this opportunity, contact Kendyll DeRouchey at 605.730.1568 or MRCYouthHunt@outlook.com.

