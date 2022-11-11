ATTENTION Minnesota &#038; South Dakota Anglers, You Could Win A New Boat

In both South Dakota and Minnesota playing in the outdoors is more than a sport. Both states see the economic impact that hunting, fishing, and recreation have as well as the long-lasting traditions that are passed down to the next generations.

We have a lot in common when it comes to fishing and hunting. Pheasants, deer, and walleye. Over my lifetime I've enjoyed all three.

Avid anglers are always looking for more bling to dress up their boat. Now, here's a chance for you to win a new boat and truck plus contribute to supporting habitat.

Through the Second Century Habitat Fund, the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks is offering up the ultimate outdoor package. A Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, hooked to an Alumacraft Classic 165 Sport, loaded with over $5,000 in outdoor gear. This is the ultimate hunting and fishing package.

You'll be the envy of all hunters and anglers with $90,000 worth of gear to help you hit the water and the fields.

Tickets can be purchased online. $20 each, 3 for $50, and 10 for $100.

The raffle drawing will take place on May 31, 2023, at the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks office in Pierre, SD.

South Dakota is looking to the future. All proceeds go towards promoting, planting, and protecting habitat here in South Dakota.

