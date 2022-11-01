Cost of Deer Licenses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

Big game is a big deal for the Upper Plains states that bring in big revenue. Not only when hunters spend money on ammunition and clothing, but for lodging and dining. And, regarding non-resident hunters, we're talking a huge bump to the state's coffers.

Following the influx of pheasant hunters to South Dakota just two weeks ago deer hunters will now take to the fields, trees, sloughs, and hills.

South Dakota archery deer season got its start on September 1. The firearm season begins this week.

Each state has its regulations for hunting and fishing. You as a participant need to know the regulations of the state you are in. By searching online or gathering the necessary materials your hunting experience will be much more enjoyable.

Below are the license fees for South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa plus links to any questions you would have.

South Dakota-Archery $40.00, Firearm $40.00

Non-resident: Archer $286, Firearm $185.00

All hunters who are younger than 16 years of age must complete hunter education certification to hunt in South Dakota.

Minnesota-Archery $34.00, Firearm $34.00

Non-resident: Archery $185.00 Firearm $185.00

You need a hunter education firearms safety certificate to purchase a Minnesota firearms hunting license if you are born after December 31, 1979.

Iowa-$33.00

Non-resident: $348.50/$266.50/$149.50

Any resident or nonresident born after January 1, 1972, must have completed an approved hunter education program in Iowa or another state to buy a hunting license. If your Iowa hunter education certification is not on your customer record, you must either show proof of hunter education when purchasing your license at a local vendor to complete the order.

The economic impact of these annual hunting seasons is substantial. The livelihood is felt deep and everlasting. As is the memory of each hunt.