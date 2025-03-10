There's a charity pheasant hunt coming up soon in South Dakota, and you can't afford to miss it!

Three current Pittsburgh Steeler players will be in attendance for "Steelers in the Field," which will take place in Dallas, South Dakota on March 26th and 27th.

According to SteelersintheField.com:

The Steelers in the Field event is a food fundraiser supporting Team Buche Cares in their mission to address food insecurity among tribal and rural communities across South Dakota. This exclusive, one-day guided pheasant hunt at Cock Block Lodge in Dallas, South Dakota, offers a rare opportunity to take part in a beloved South Dakota tradition—all while hunting alongside three Pittsburgh Steelers football players! As our special guests, these football players will be joining hunters in the field, making this an unforgettable experience. The event will kick-off with a social on the evening of Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The social will feature bites and beverages before the next day’s festivities. The pheasant hunt will take place on the afternoon of Thursday, March 27, 2025. All hunters will enjoy lunch before the hunt begins and a dinner, followed by a brief program, live auction and raffle drawing to cap off the fundraising hunt.

Visit the official site for all of the details including registration!

Steelers Guard Mason McCormick, Center Zach Frazier, and Center Ryan McCollum will be in attendance for the event in Dallas, South Dakota. McCormick is a Sioux Falls native and Roosevelt High School graduate that played his college football in Brookings for South Dakota State.

Don't miss out on this first-of-its-kind event right here in South Dakota!

Source: Steelers in the Field

