Kitchen Hack: When You Need to Crush Stuff, Massage Gun

Never doubt the ingenuity of a child. Sometimes their ideas are better than yours.

My 10-year-old son brought home a Nestle Tollhouse cookbook from his school library. It has a bunch of recipes for using their chocolate chips to help keep me fat because I have no willpower and very little discipline. It was my job, since my wife was working, to help him make the treats without destroying himself or the kitchen. The recipe Rockley chose was a peanut butter bar that used graham crackers crumbs to make the bars. My wife tried to get the already-pulverized-grahams but had to settle for whole crackers instead.

I was about to pull out the rolling pin or food processor my wife uses and the Internet suggested when Rockley stopped me.

"Wait, I have an idea," he exclaimed.

He retrieved our Hypervolt-knockoff deep tissue massage gun. I didn't think it would work but thought it would be fun to try. I suggested using the wide blade tip instead of the ball thinking it could crush more at once than the soft round head.

We put the crackers in a one-gallon freezer bag since they are thicker than regular storage bags and would likely hold up better to pounding on sharp pieces of cracker. It definitely broke up the crackers at first. Those massage guns vibrate intensely and it can be hard to hold on target. He wasn't really getting them consistently but it was working pretty well, better than when I had helped my wife crush graham crackers for pie crusts. I was really surprised at how efficient it was.

The video of my son doing it below looks like it was just kind of working. But let me assure you, when I gave it a go and kept the blade nice and low to the counter, it pulverized those bigger chunks into powder with ease. It was completely reduced to crumbs and we didn't have to use anything else to finish them off. At most, it took two minutes per bag of crackers. The best part was I didn't have to clean that stupid food processor we have that kind of works but still requires you to mash the last few pieces down into a powder.

So if you need to crush graham crackers and you have one of these massage guns around, it's seriously a pretty good way to do it.