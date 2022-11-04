Minnesota Moms Love Mayo Clinic’s Banana Bread Recipe

A change in weather will be felt this weekend and there's no better time to commandeer the kitchen and start baking. Fill the house with the smell of freshly baked bread! Why not Banana Bread?

The world-famous Mayo Clinic has given a slightly different twist to an old favorite. Their banana bread recipe substitutes sugar with pure maple syrup.

My suggestion is to pull out those frozen bananas and use them up. The riper the better, and more flavorful.

Mayo Clinic Banana Bread Recipe:

Dates, 1 cup, chopped, pitted

Self-raising flour, wholemeal, 2 cup(s)

Baking powder, 2 tsp(s)

Cinnamon, ground, 2 tsp(s)

Old fashioned (rolled) oats, 1½ cup(s)

Banana, 3 medium (7" to 7-7/8" long), ripe and mashed

Peanut butter, reduced sugar & salt, ⅓ cup(s), runny

Extra virgin olive oil, 3 tsp(s)

Unsalted butter, 2 oz(s), melted

Apple cider vinegar, 2 tsp(s)

Maple syrup, 6½ tbsp(s)

Directions:

Mix the dry ingredients, except for sugar together.

Combine egg, oil, sugar, and mashed banana in another bowl.

Add wet mixture to dry ingredients and combine thoroughly.

Spoon into a loaf pan.

Bake at 350 for 50 to 60 minutes.

Like your banana bread with walnuts? Me too. Throw a handful, or two in.

When you pull the loaf out of the oven to cool, see how long it takes before you have an audience.