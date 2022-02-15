The Cast-Iron Skillet: Boneless Pork Chops

If you're like us and have kids in multiple sports and just an overall busy schedule you’re looking for quick and easy family meals that are nutritious and delicious.

I thought I’d share one of our favorites and an excellent way to do boneless pork chops in a cast-iron skillet. Those who know me know that I’m a big fan of cast-iron skillets. I’ve got a couple of hanging in the kitchen and we also have a couple in the camp packs for outdoor use.

First, pick up a good 2 to 3-pound boneless pork loin from your favorite meat department.

Put a couple of teaspoons of olive oil and that cast-iron skillet along with some real butter and minced garlic and turn to medium-high heat.

Boneless Chops Danny V loading...

Next, using a sharp knife, cut the tenderloin into 1-inch slices. Drizzle olive oil on each side adding Kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper, and seasoning of your choice. We like Hog n' Hen but there are several fine seasonings out there.

Boneless Chops Danny V loading...

Placed chops in the cast-iron skillet for 3 - 5 minutes on each side until the internal temperature reaches 145°. This will vary depending on the thickness of the chop.

Boneless Chops Danny V loading...

I know for the longest time they recommended pork to reach 160° but can easily dry out at that temperature and make the pork tougher. Safety guidelines say 145° is fine. But that is entirely up to you.

Boneless Chops Danny V loading...

One of the most important things to remember when cooking or grilling meat is to let it rest after removing it from heat. The meat will continue to heat and seal in the juices. Don’t rush it from the skillet to the plate. Let it rest for a few minutes.

Danny V Danny V loading...

Top it off with a little thyme and sage and add a fresh side veggie and you’re good to go. Plus, you didn’t even use the oven to heat your house on a hot summer night. The air-conditioner is working hard enough.

Enjoy!

