Here is Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic’s Famous Banana Bread Recipe

Raise your hand if you use peanut butter and maple syrup in your banana bread recipe. I didn't think so.

The Mayo Clinic, the world-famous hospital in Minnesota has taken an all-American classic and developed a new take on one of your favorite smells that comes out of the kitchen.

If you guessed bread, you're spot-on.

Homemade banana bread has been a staple for generations long before us. Handed down by just about every grandmother in every family.

What makes the Mayo Clinic recipe so special? For this particular bread, you will need a slightly different flour. But NO sugar. Nope, you'll be using pure maple syrup instead. And peanut butter.

And if you're like me, sometimes you make your own modifications. Like adding walnuts.

I can't wait to try this.

Mayo Clinic Banana Bread Recipe:

Dates, 1 cup, chopped, pitted

Self-raising flour, wholemeal, 2 cup(s)

Baking powder, 2 tsp(s)

Cinnamon, ground, 2 tsp(s)

Old fashioned (rolled) oats, 1½ cup(s)

Banana, 3 medium (7" to 7-7/8" long), ripe and mashed

Peanut butter, reduced sugar & salt, ⅓ cup(s), runny

Extra virgin olive oil, 3 tsp(s)

Unsalted butter, 2 oz(s), melted

Apple cider vinegar, 2 tsp(s)

Maple syrup, 6½ tbsp(s)

Directions:

Mix the dry ingredients, except for sugar together.

Combine egg, oil, sugar, and mashed banana in another bowl.

Add wet mixture to dry ingredients and combine thoroughly.

Spoon into a loaf pan.

Bake at 350 for 50 to 60 minutes.

