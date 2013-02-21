Kyle Busch Captures Sweet Victory In Second Duel At Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Kyle Busch has won the second of Daytona's twin qualifying races by holding off a late challenge from Kasey Kahne.

Busch will join Kevin Harvick in the second row of the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The two earned their starting spots by winning their respective 150-mile Budweiser Duel race on Thursday.

Kahne finished second behind Busch after failing to get close enough to attempt a race-winning pass. Third went to Austin Dillon, who earned a spot in his first Daytona 500.

The starting lineup for the Daytona 500 is set by the results of Thursday's races. Danica Patrick will be on the pole for the race.