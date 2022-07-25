Historic DQ of Winner at Pocono Gives Chase Elliott Victory

In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.

Elliott shot up from third place, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver was awarded his fourth victory of the season. He never led a lap in the No. 9 Chevrolet -- and his car also was inspected by NASCAR.

Hamlin lost his record seventh victory at Pocono and his third win of the season. Busch led a race-high 63 laps.

NASCAR believed the last time it disqualified an apparent winner was April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis' victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.

"We were shocked to learn of the infraction that caused our two cars to fail NASCAR's post-race technical inspection," Joe Gibbs said in a statement. "We plan to review every part of the process that led to this situation.''

The penalties can be appealed, and both Toyotas were sent to NASCAR's research and development center in North Carolina for further evaluation. NASCAR said the infractions were not caught in the pre-race inspection because the wrap was not removed from the cars until after the race.

"There was some issues discovered that affect aero in the vehicle," NASCAR Cup Series managing director Brad Moran said. "There really was no reason why there was some material that was somewhere it shouldn't have been. And that does basically come down to a DQ."

Hamlin had seemingly won for the third time this season and passed Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon for most wins at Pocono with seven. Hamlin swept two races at Pocono in his rookie season in 2006, and added wins in 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020. Now, he remains tied with the four-time NASCAR champion.

IndyCar and NASCAR share next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar races Saturday on the road course; NASCAR races Sunday.