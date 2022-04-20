Huset’s Speedway Racing for 2022 Begins with Mother’s Day

Sunday night is race night at Huset's Speedway in Brandon.

Race fans from around the region are anxiously awaiting the drop of the flag at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, and the 2022 season.

Huset's Twitter page is tweeting the schedule that includes 21 nights of racing that will kick off with the annual Mother's Day opener.

Writing for Inside Line Promotions, Shawn Miller reports, the first 200 mothers will receive a free carnation and a chance to win $100 cash courtesy of Sea Foam during Window World Night, which showcases the $5,000-to-win Cressman Sanitation Shootout for the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig.

Each week the 1/3-mile oval will feature late model street stocks and spring cars for top money to the winners.

One of the feature races of the season will include the Huset's High Bank Nationals on June 23, 24, and 25 for $100,000.

The big boys of the World of Outlaws takeover the track Sunday, June 5.

Get your tickets now for the Border Battle, USAC Nationals, and of course Championship Weekend.

