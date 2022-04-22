Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

One of the midwest's fun spots for summer is Lake Okoboji in Iowa. But Okoboji is more than boats, beers, and campfires, it also includes awesome summer concerts. Just announced, the NashLo 2022 at Captain's Getaway in Arnold's Park, Iowa. Here's a list of performers and dates for this year's summer series!

Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!

Drake White In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

DRAKE WHITE & THE BIG FIRE – Thursday, June 2nd

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021 - Day 2 Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi loading...

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th

Lady A What A Song Can Do Tour - Franklin, TN Getty Images loading...

NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show)

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Red Carpet Getty Images for ACM loading...

MORGAN EVANS – Thursday, July 7th

Duck Commander 500 Robert Laberge loading...

CASEY DONAHEW – Thursday, July 28th

Daytime Village At The 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

MADDIE & TAE – Thursday, August 11th

Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am.

Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: