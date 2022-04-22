Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced
One of the midwest's fun spots for summer is Lake Okoboji in Iowa. But Okoboji is more than boats, beers, and campfires, it also includes awesome summer concerts. Just announced, the NashLo 2022 at Captain's Getaway in Arnold's Park, Iowa. Here's a list of performers and dates for this year's summer series!
Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!
DRAKE WHITE & THE BIG FIRE – Thursday, June 2nd
LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th
NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show)
MORGAN EVANS – Thursday, July 7th
CASEY DONAHEW – Thursday, July 28th
MADDIE & TAE – Thursday, August 11th
Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am.
