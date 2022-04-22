Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

One of the midwest's fun spots for summer is Lake Okoboji in Iowa. But Okoboji is more than boats, beers, and campfires, it also includes awesome summer concerts. Just announced, the NashLo 2022 at Captain's Getaway in Arnold's Park, Iowa. Here's a list of performers and dates for this year's summer series!

DRAKE WHITE & THE BIG FIRE – Thursday, June 2nd

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th

NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show)

MORGAN EVANS – Thursday, July 7th

CASEY DONAHEW – Thursday, July 28th

MADDIE & TAE  – Thursday, August 11th

 Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am.

 Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!

