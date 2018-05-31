Lampard Gets 1st Managerial Job at 2nd-Division Club Derby

DERBY, England (AP) — Frank Lampard wants to be at the forefront of a new breed of young British managers after taking charge of second-tier Derby County on Thursday for his first coaching role.

The appointment of Lampard comes weeks after Steven Gerrard, his former England teammate, took on his first senior managerial role when he was hired by Scottish club Rangers.

In recent seasons, clubs in the English Premier League have often turned to experienced British managers — such as Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce, David Moyes and Alan Pardew — with varying degrees of success.

Lampard, who has signed a three-year contract, worked under managers such as Claudio Ranieri, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink and Manuel Pellegrini during a playing career that ended last year.

