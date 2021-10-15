Lane Closures Coming to a Pair of Sioux Falls’ Busiest Streets

Beginning next week, drivers on two of Sioux Falls' most traveled roadways might be experiencing some delays.

The City of Sioux Falls says lane closures on both 26th Street and 41st Street will begin on Monday (October 18).

On 26th Street, two different construction projects will have an impact on traffic.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps

The eastbound lanes of East 26th Street between Summit Avenue and Minnesota Avenue will be closed. Traffic will be detoured south at Summit Avenue to 33rd Street.

Work is expected to be done in about a week.

Google Maps

Farther east on 26th Street, the outside eastbound lane, west of South Village Square Circle, in front of McDonald’s, will be closed from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM for the next two weeks.

Google Maps

Meanwhile, on 41st Street, the outside eastbound lane east of Hawthorne Avenue will be closed beginning Monday.

That work is expected to take one week to complete.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants