Last Chance to See Santa at Sioux Falls Lewis Stores is Saturday

Are visions of sugarplums dancing in the kids' heads? Did you get the stockings hung by the chimney with care? I hope so because St Nicholas will soon be there, next weekend in fact.

This weekend Santa will be hanging out at a couple of Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls before he sets on his busy Christmas week. He'll even be taking pictures with pets!

Get our free mobile app

MORE CHEER: 12 Versions of 'The 12 Days of Christmas'

On Saturday (December 15, 2021) Kris Kringle will set up shop at the Lewis store at 37th and Minnesota in Sioux Falls. He will be there to hear the little one's Christmas list from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Santa will then hop in his sleigh and fly over to the Lewis Store at 69th and Loiuse In Sioux Falls. There he will be making a special stop to take pictures with the furriest members of the family from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Claus asks that only leashed cats and dogs for a visit.

Santa at Lewis Drug Stores in Sioux Falls:



MORE SANTA IN SIOUX FALLS: Where is Santa's Castle Going to Be & When Does It Open?

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born